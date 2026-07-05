Twenty One Pilots show crowns Rock Werchter's Day 3

A view of the main stage during the performance of Zwangere Guy during the first day of the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Thursday 02 July 2026. Credit: Belga

Rock Werchter ended its third festival day on Saturday with a dazzling performance by the American duo Twenty One Pilots on the Main Stage.

The duo delivered a spectacular show packed with fireworks, colourful visuals, and new material from their latest album, “Breach.”

Earlier, Gorillaz transformed the same stage into a lively festival party. Lead singer Damon Albarn mingled with the crowd, shaking hands and sharing the spotlight with American singer Kara Jackson for “Orange County.”

After Gorillaz, attendees could choose between the Pixies in The Barn or Irish singer CMAT in Klub C, who performed to a full tent.

The Irish band Kneecap used their Main Stage appearance to express solidarity with Palestine, while The Barn hosted The Haunted Youth to another packed audience. Freestyle rapper Harry Mack immersed himself among the crowd during his afternoon set there.

On the Main Stage, Halsey presented an elaborate theatrical performance, complete with a staircase-inspired set design and striking visuals.

Sunday marks the festival’s final day, featuring Rise Against, A Perfect Circle, and Moby on the Main Stage, before headliner The Cure wraps up the event at 22:30.

Belgian acts Kaat Van Stralen, Sons, and Dressed Like Boys will also perform, along with Paul Kalkbrenner in The Barn and Ethel Cain in Klub C.

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