French-speaking socialists adopt new statutes

PS chairman Paul Magnette delivers a speech at a congress of French-speaking socialist party PS with the designation of the head of the lists for the 2024 elections, Sunday 17 December 2023 in Liege. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

Over 500 PS militants gathered on Sunday in Jambes to approve new statutes aimed at strengthening ties with society, improving support for party representatives, and prioritising ethics and governance.

The updated statutes incorporate months of dialogue with civil society, consultations with local networks, and input from party members. Key measures include gender parity across all levels of the organisation, zero tolerance for sexist and sexual violence, a dedicated support unit, a national coordinator, and specific penalties for violations.

Citizens and associations will play an ongoing role in shaping political priorities. Half of the participants in annual national panels will be non-members of the PS, ensuring broader representation in decision-making.

New representatives will be paired with experienced mentors for guidance.

A reinforced register of mandates and incomes will be implemented, with automatic sanctions for non-compliance. Mandatory training on ethics, governance, and mandate execution will also be introduced.

Additionally, the party plans to launch “EMILE,” a school dedicated to fostering activism and engagement, offering training both internally and externally.

The reform approved on Sunday represents the first major milestone in the PS’s broader restructuring efforts. It was developed collaboratively from scratch, with input from party members, elected officials, and external experts. Over 250 amendments and observations submitted by militants were reviewed and incorporated into the final version.

In the coming months, the PS will continue its reform process by drafting its political programme and pursuing efforts to reconnect with citizens. The first two articles of the statutes, outlining objectives and methods of action, will be rewritten concurrently.

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