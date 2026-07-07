Motorway signs in Flanders to become more uniform

Illustration shows a road sign board marking the province of Flemish Brabant (Vlaams Brabant) on a highway. Credit: Belga

Motorway signs in Flanders will become more uniform under new guidelines introduced by the Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV).

The agency said the new rules give designers and road managers a single clear framework, ending differences in approach and responding better to the needs of road users.

According to AWV, the need for new guidance was considerable because road signage had not always been applied consistently in practice.

That led to provincial differences in the layout and placement of signs, as well as uncertainty over arrow types and destination labels.

Under the new rules, arrow types will be standardised, with fixed shapes and thicknesses. New agreements have also been made on alignment within and between signs.

AWV said the changes will make signs clearer and less cluttered through stricter alignment and positioning of all information elements. Colour use will also be adjusted, with a stronger focus on simpler signs.

One visible change is that upward-pointing arrows will replace downward-pointing arrows. Internally illuminated signs will also be phased out, while retroreflective signs will become the standard.

AWV said retroreflective signs are just as easy to read, while being significantly more maintenance-friendly and cost-effective.

Another change is the removal of the traditional yellow-green exit signs. They will be replaced by the international exit symbol in higher-contrast black and white, integrated into the directional signs.

The guidelines have been aligned with road signage systems in neighbouring countries, including the Netherlands and Germany. AWV added that they are also being coordinated with Wallonia.

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