Calls for new blood donors ahead of expected summer supply drop

A blood donation centre of the Red Cross. Credit: Belga.

The Belgian Red Cross has launched a summer campaign to recruit 5,000 new donors through a new referral scheme, it said on Wednesday.

The organisation aims to boost blood and plasma donations during a period when supplies fall because of holidays, hot weather and more frequent travel-related restrictions.

Despite this seasonal drop, demand remains unchanged, the Red Cross said.

Under the scheme, an existing donor can invite someone close to them to donate together at any collection site. The invited person may be giving for the first time or returning after more than two years.

Both participants will receive a reward for taking part together.

Since April, donors have been earning loyalty points after each donation of blood, plasma or platelets.

To encourage referrals during this quieter period, sponsors and the people they bring in will receive double points until 30 September.

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