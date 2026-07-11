Ten dead in Bahamas plane crash operated by local airline

Illustrative image shows an airplane flying. Credit: Belga

Ten people were killed on Friday when a Flamingo Air plane crashed in the northern Bahamas, police said.

The crash happened in north Andros, the largest island in the Bahamian archipelago.

The aircraft, a Cessna 402 operated by local airline Flamingo Air, was flying from Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport to San Andros Airport when it went down.

An investigation is under way, according to local media. Flamingo Air has been ordered to suspend its operations until further notice, local reports said.

On the same day, a fire was also reported on board another Flamingo Air aircraft. The crash came as the Bahamas had just marked its national day on Friday.

The country commemorates its independence from the United Kingdom on 10 July, which it gained in 1973.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the national celebration had turned into “a day of mourning”.

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