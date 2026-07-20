Blockbuster Flemish series Knokke Off among most watched Belgian shows on Netflix

Image from season 3 of the Flemish series Knokke Off. Credit: VRT MAX

The new season of the Flemish series Knokke Off was among the most-watched Belgian shows on the streaming platform Netflix in 2026.

Known internationally as High Tides, the drama series follows the lives of wealthy young people in the Flemish coastal town of Knokke.

The third season of the show, which premiered in early April, was watched 5.5 million times in the first half of 2026, making it the 356th most-watched show globally out of the thousands of titles on Netflix, according to the streaming platform's watch report released last week.

Produced by the Flemish Public Broadcaster, VRT, the Dutch-language show quickly became popular among viewers in Belgium and the Netherlands after it premiered in May 2023.

The series gained a whole new level of popularity once it was launched globally on Netflix, where viewers could watch the show with subtitles or dubbed in several languages.

In 2023, the show was among the fifth most-watched shows on Netflix.

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