Rail disruptions over the next three weekends due to maintenance work

Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers

Rail services on Brussels’ eastern ring will be reduced over the final weekend of July and the first two weekends of August because of maintenance work, rail infrastructure manager Infrabel said on Wednesday.

Maintenance work is scheduled for the weekends of 25 July, 1 August and 8 August, when overhead lines on the eastern rail ring around Brussels will be renewed.

During the works, no trains will run between Brussels-Luxembourg and Vilvoorde, or between Brussels-Luxembourg and Leuven.

Over the weekends of 25 July and 1 August, Infrabel will carry out a range of maintenance operations on the eastern bypass line between Halle and Vilvoorde, including work on the tracks, signalling systems and overhead lines.

On the weekend of 8 August, Infrabel will continue replacing the overhead line between Haren and Vilvoorde. The existing system will be renewed in stages until mid-2027.

Infrabel said the work was essential to maintain the safety and quality of traffic on the key route, which carries an average of 200 trains a day on weekdays.

Some S-train services will run on altered routes and timetables. Passengers travelling from Brussels Airport-Zaventem, Haren, Bordet, Evere or Meiser will be able to use their train ticket on STIB and De Lijn buses.

Travellers are advised to check the SNCB online journey planner, which has been updated to reflect the timetable changes.

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