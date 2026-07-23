One person stabbed near Brussels-Midi station

One person was injured in a knife attack on Boulevard du Midi near Brussels-Midi station on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.
The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone was called to the scene shortly before midnight.
Officers received reports of a person with two stab wounds, police spokesperson Robin De Becker said.
The victim was taken to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition.
The investigation is continuing to identify the attacker or attackers.
Detectives are also working to establish the exact circumstances of the attack and its motive.