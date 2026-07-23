One person stabbed near Brussels-Midi station

Illustration shows police tape on the Boulevard du Midi, in Brussels, Wednesday 08 October 2025. Credit: Belga

One person was injured in a knife attack on Boulevard du Midi near Brussels-Midi station on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone was called to the scene shortly before midnight.

Officers received reports of a person with two stab wounds, police spokesperson Robin De Becker said.

The victim was taken to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition.

The investigation is continuing to identify the attacker or attackers.

Detectives are also working to establish the exact circumstances of the attack and its motive.

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