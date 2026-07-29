What's Cooking food group now fully owned by two Belgian families

The What's Cooking logo pictured at the headquarters of the What's Cooking food company, on Friday 18 October 2024 in Lievegem. Credit: Belga

The Coopman and Van der Pluym families now fully own What’s Cooking?, the East Flanders food group known among other brands for the lasagne label Come a Casa.

The company, formerly known as Ter Beke, announced the development on Wednesday.

After two bidding periods, the two families had already secured 97.44% of the shares.

A subsequent simplified squeeze-out bid, launched through their investment vehicle Malaga Investment, allowed them to acquire a further 2.08%.

Any shares not tendered under the simplified squeeze-out are deemed to have been transferred automatically.

The payments for those shares will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignments Office, where each former shareholder can claim the amount due.

As a result, the families now own 100% of the company’s shares.

What’s Cooking? was delisted from the stock exchange on Tuesday.

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