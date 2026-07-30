Intense heat settles in across Belgium, reaching 32°C

Tourists walk under their umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they visit the Grand-Place, during a heatwave, in Brussels on June 24, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Temperatures will again rise above 30°C across much of Belgium on Thursday, while a yellow heat alert remains in force nationwide, except along the coast, until 3 August inclusive, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said.

The day will begin with sunshine and high cloud, before cumulus clouds build inland. Thundery showers could develop in the south-eastern half of the country, bringing gusts of up to 60 km/h and possibly higher in some places.

Maximum temperatures will range from 23°C on the coast to 32°C in the east. Winds will generally be light to moderate, blowing from the south to south-west, before turning west to north-west across much of Flanders.

The night is expected to remain calm and dry, with cooler minimum temperatures of 15°C to 19°C.

Winds overnight will be light and variable, except on the coast, where a moderate south-westerly breeze is forecast.

Hot weather will continue on Friday, although temperatures are set to ease slightly, ranging from 22°C to 29°C. Showers are also possible in the far west and east of the country.

Related News