Brussels roofer seriously injured after falling off scaffolding

Illustration of construction workers. Credit: Belga

A roofing contractor was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding in Rue des Bogards in central Brussels.

The Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed the incident after it was first reported by Bruzz.

The man fell from a height of about seven to eight metres and suffered severe injuries. Emergency crews treated him at the scene to stabilise him before taking him to hospital.

He was still conscious when the rescuers arrived, but firefighters said his condition remained worrying.

The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been established. An investigation will seek to determine what caused the fall.

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