Belgian inflation rises in July, with energy severely affected

Illustrative image taken at Avenue de la Toison d'Or - Gulden-Vlieslaan shopping street. Credit: Belga

Inflation rose again in July, reaching 3.56% compared with 3.4% a month earlier. However, it stood at 4.08% in May, according to the latest figures published on Thursday by Statbel.

In regards to energy, inflation stands at 10.59% this month, compared with 10.31% in June and 11.20% in May. For electricity, inflation currently stands at 7.9%, compared with 6.2% last month.

For natural gas, inflation has fallen from 11.7 % last month to 10.3 % this month. The price of natural gas has fallen by 1.7 % compared with the previous month, whilst the price of electricity has risen by 2.7 %.

Fuel costs were 17.4 % higher than in July last year and rose by 1.2% this month compared with the previous month.

Inflation for services has risen from 5.10% to 5.17%. Rent inflation has fallen from 3.38% last month to 3.21% this month.

Inflation for food products (including alcoholic drinks) stands at 0.27% this month, compared with 0.06% the previous month.

The consumer goods that have seen the sharpest year-on-year price rises are external storage devices (hard drives, USB sticks, SD cards, etc.) and package holidays.

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