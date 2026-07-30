Friday 31 July 2026
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Belgian inflation rises in July, with energy severely affected

Thursday 30 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian inflation rises in July, with energy severely affected
Illustrative image taken at Avenue de la Toison d'Or - Gulden-Vlieslaan shopping street. Credit: Belga

Inflation rose again in July, reaching 3.56% compared with 3.4% a month earlier. However, it stood at 4.08% in May, according to the latest figures published on Thursday by Statbel.

In regards to energy, inflation stands at 10.59% this month, compared with 10.31% in June and 11.20% in May. For electricity, inflation currently stands at 7.9%, compared with 6.2% last month.

For natural gas, inflation has fallen from 11.7 % last month to 10.3 % this month. The price of natural gas has fallen by 1.7 % compared with the previous month, whilst the price of electricity has risen by 2.7 %.

Fuel costs were 17.4 % higher than in July last year and rose by 1.2% this month compared with the previous month.

Inflation for services has risen from 5.10% to 5.17%. Rent inflation has fallen from 3.38% last month to 3.21% this month.

Inflation for food products (including alcoholic drinks) stands at 0.27% this month, compared with 0.06% the previous month.

The consumer goods that have seen the sharpest year-on-year price rises are external storage devices (hard drives, USB sticks, SD cards, etc.) and package holidays.

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