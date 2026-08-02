Elderly Dutchman gets his car stuck on seawall staircase in Blankenberge

Illustration picture shows the pier in Blankenberge, Monday 25 May 2020. Credit: Belga

A 74-year-old Dutch driver became stuck on steps leading to the beach on Blankenberge seafront on Sunday morning after apparently following Waze navigation app and turning the wrong way.

The incident happened at about 09:10 on the promenade, local police said. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The steps, a well-known feature in the coastal town, are located in the extension of Kerkstraat. The man, seemingly distracted, tried to drive his car into the passage.

The vehicle did not go all the way down the staircase. Its chassis became lodged at the top of the steps.

Police said the driver was not under the influence of drugs. After the car was towed away, the Dutchman was able to continue his journey.

Related News