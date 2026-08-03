Brothers arrested for machete fight and standoff in Walloon home

The incident happened in a house in the municipality of Incourt. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A machete fight between two brothers on Friday evening in Walloon Brabant ended in a lengthy armed standoff, with one of the men surrendering to police in the early hours of Saturday, the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor said on Monday.

The violence broke out at about 20:15 at a property on Rue des Acacias/Clos du Chesne, in the municipality of Incourt.

According to the Prosecutor, the brothers, born in 1987 and 1988, fought violently and were both injured by the time police arrived. One of the men had suffered a serious cut to his arm.

The more seriously injured brother then barricaded himself inside the house and threatened to blow it up using gas.

He eventually agreed to surrender and was arrested at 02:48 on Saturday.

Both men were taken to Tienen hospital for treatment before being questioned by investigators.

They will be summoned to appear before the Walloon Brabant Criminal Court on charges of assault and battery.

The brother who barricaded himself will also face charges of resisting police and making verbal threats, the prosecutor added.

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