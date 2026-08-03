New Spider-Man film breaks opening weekend record in Belgium

(L-R) Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya. Credit: Belga/Andreas Solaro/AFP

The new Spider-Man film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', has generated a record-breaking revenue in cinemas across Belgium and Luxembourg.

This was announced by film company Sony Pictures on Monday in a press release. Globally, the film even recorded the second most successful opening weekend in film history.

Fans eagerly anticipated the continuation of the Spider-Man story, starring Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya.

In Belgium and Luxembourg, cinemas were packed throughout the weekend with an exceptionally high turnout. The film shattered the record set by 'Avengers: Endgame', with nearly 20% more tickets sold.

"Thanks to excellent word-of-mouth and the enthusiastic reception from audiences, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has launched successfully and is set to continue its run in cinemas across Belgium and Luxembourg in the coming weeks," said Sony Pictures.

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