Man shot in Uccle after 'private dispute'

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

A man was injured in a shooting on Rue du Melkriek in Uccle on Wednesday evening.

The local police in the Marlow district confirmed the shooting. The victim is not in a life-threatening condition.

“At around 21:45, our teams were called to assist a man who had been shot in the leg,” said police spokesperson Laurent Masset. “The victim received first aid from the emergency services and was taken to hospital. His condition was not life-threatening.”

According to the police, initial findings from the investigation suggest that this was a private dispute. There is therefore no indication of any link to drug trafficking or other forms of crime.

“In the interests of the investigation, no further comment will be made for the time being,” the statement added.

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