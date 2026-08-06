France: Six people injured in shooting by masked gunmen

Illustratie image. Credit: Belga/Julien Warnand

Six people were injured, one of them critically, after masked gunmen opened fire on a group in Valence in south-eastern France on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 22.30 in the Polygone district in the city centre, according to police sources quoted by AFP.

The attack took place at a location known for regular drug dealing, another police source said. The youngest victim was 15 years old.

A car carrying two masked occupants pulled up, and one of them got out before opening fire on the group with an assault weapon.

Two of the victims were seriously hurt, the fire service said, and one remains in a life-threatening condition. At least two bullet impacts were also found on a nearby home.

A car believed to have been used by the attackers was found burned out a few kilometres from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was likely linked to a settling of scores in the criminal scene.

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