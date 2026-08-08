Police carry out extensive speed checks across Belgium

Picture of a marathon of control action part of week-end without alcohol and drugs campaign, by the Federal Police, in Chatelet, Charleroi, on Friday 21 June 2024. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving. BELGA PHOTO MATHIEU COLINET

Federal and local police in Belgium will carry out intensified speed checks across the country for 24 hours from 06:00 on Saturday to 06:00 on Sunday as part of the 25th Speed Marathon.

Nearly 100 local police zones will take part alongside the federal police. Fixed automatic speed cameras and mobile radar units will be deployed nationwide.

Police said the aim is to encourage motorists to slow down and respect speed limits. They stressed that many people still underestimate the dangers of speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of accidents.

The operation is held twice a year. During the previous edition in April, police checked 1,361,657 drivers, of whom 3.28% were caught speeding.

The Belgian operation is also part of a wider European campaign coordinated by Roadpol, the European network of traffic police. From 3 to 9 August, more than 20 European countries are also stepping up speed enforcement.

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