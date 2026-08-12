Two Brussels venues open to public exclusively for solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse above Tintigny (south of Belgium). Credit: Belga

Belgium will experience its most complete solar eclipse on Wednesday evening, and two iconic locations in Brussels are opening their doors to the general public, especially for the occasion. Tickets have now sold out for both.

The majestic Basilica of Koekelberg is opening its observation deck to the public from 19:00 to 21:00 on Wednesday to view the solar eclipse.

Initially, the Basilica's management hadn't thought about opening. But after several people contacted the location last week, general manager Martine Motteux-Abbeloos decided to respond to the request, he told RTBF.

At a height of over 50 metres, visitors will be able to enjoy a unique 360° panoramic view of Brussels, and as far as Flemish and Walloon Brabant, and Mechelen Cathedral in good weather.

Tickets cost €8 and had to be booked in advance by telephone or email. All 125 have now been snapped up, Bruzz reports.

The Royal Military Museum in Cinquantenaire Park also announced on Monday that it would, as a one-off, open the triumphal arch to visitors for a clear view of the spectacle from 19:00 on Wednesday.

Tickets cost €15 and went on sale at 09:00 on Wednesday via the museum's website, but have now sold out, the museum posted on Facebook at just after 13:00. Only 40 were available due to the terrace's limited capacity.

Several people reported experiencing technical difficulties accessing tickets on Wednesday morning. In the same post, the museum apologised for the disruption caused.

"We would also like to apologise once again for the problems at the start of ticket sales this morning. The high demand for tickets caused our ticketing platform's server to become overloaded. We deeply regret this, of course, and offer our sincere apologies for the inconvenience," it said.