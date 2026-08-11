Traffic disruptions expected on E17 motorway this weekend

An image of the E17 in 2023. Credit: Belga

Emergency repairs to the E17 near Lokeren will be carried out overnight on Friday 14 to Saturday 15 August after road damage caused by a lorry fire in July began to deteriorate further.

The damage is on the carriageway towards Antwerp, where a lorry burned out on 23 July. According to the Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic, the motorway was fully closed for several hours that night.

At the time, the agency decided not to repair the asphalt immediately. It said the road surface remained safe enough for traffic and that carrying out works during a working week would have caused major disruption.

Since then, the condition of the road has been closely monitored. The agency now says the damaged section is continuing to break up, making urgent repairs necessary during the holiday period.

The works will cover a stretch of about 150 metres on the Antwerp-bound side of the E17. The repairs will be carried out in phases so that one or two lanes remain open at all times.

The Lokeren exit towards Dendermonde and Zele will also stay open throughout the night. Traffic heading for Antwerp will be able to pass the works, but drivers should expect reduced speeds and possible delays.

No works are planned on the carriageway in the opposite direction.

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