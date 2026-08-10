Brussels traffic disrupted after lorry accident in Jette

Illustration shows the name of the Jette municipality on a road sign. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

Traffic is disrupted in the Brussels municipality of Jette after a lorry crashed into the Jeanne Partous bike and pedestrian bridge on Monday.

No one was injured in the accident, but the footbridge was damaged and an assessment is currently underway to check its stability, the local council said.

The accident occurred at around 09:00. Both the lorry and the footbridge sustained damage.

Traffic is prohibited on and under the footbridge on Rue Eugène Toussaint while the assessment is carried out. Bus lines 18 and 83 from the Brussels operator STIB/MIVB are being diverted.

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