87-year-old man hit by coastal tram left seriously injured

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga/Laurent Cavenati

An 87-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by the coastal tram in Blankenberge on Wednesday morning, local police said.

The accident happened at around 11:40 in Blankenberge, in the area of the Pier tram stop.

According to police, the man was trying to cross the tracks while walking with his bicycle. He may not have seen the approaching tram.

The collision left the Blankenberge resident trapped between the tram and a metal barrier at the crossing point.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and freed the man from his position. He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident also disrupted tram services, with traffic temporarily limited to a single track.

Normal tram services resumed at about 12:30.

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