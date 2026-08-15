Two consecutive accidents halt traffic on E40 motorway

Traffic on the E40 near Aalter towards the coast was still facing delays of more than an hour on Saturday afternoon after two successive crashes, although the road has since been cleared.
The first crash happened around midday on the E40 towards the coast near Aalter. It blocked the left and middle lanes.
After the carriageway was reopened, a second crash occurred at roughly the same location. That again blocked two lanes and caused fresh disruption.
Emergency services have since dealt with both incidents and cleared the road for a second time. According to the Flemish Traffic Centre, traffic is now gradually starting to move again, with only one broken-down vehicle remaining on the hard shoulder near Aalter.
Drivers heading for the coast are also being advised not to divert via the E34 expressway. An accident near Maldegem, in the direction of Knokke, also caused disruption there.
The Federal Police said at about 13:44 that the carriageway near Maldegem had also been cleared.