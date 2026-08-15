Two consecutive accidents halt traffic on E40 motorway

The construction site for the renovation of a bridge in Bertem on the E40 highway between Brussels and Liege, Tuesday 25 February 2025. In the direction of Brussels the four ways are smaller with a speed limited at 70 km/h and onin direction of Liege, there is only three ways. The works started on Monday 24 February 2025 with the dismantling and asbestos removal of the bridge to prepare for the installation of a new structure next year and should be done for end of 2026. It is the N3 road passing over on that bridge. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Traffic on the E40 near Aalter towards the coast was still facing delays of more than an hour on Saturday afternoon after two successive crashes, although the road has since been cleared.

The first crash happened around midday on the E40 towards the coast near Aalter. It blocked the left and middle lanes.

After the carriageway was reopened, a second crash occurred at roughly the same location. That again blocked two lanes and caused fresh disruption.

Emergency services have since dealt with both incidents and cleared the road for a second time. According to the Flemish Traffic Centre, traffic is now gradually starting to move again, with only one broken-down vehicle remaining on the hard shoulder near Aalter.

Drivers heading for the coast are also being advised not to divert via the E34 expressway. An accident near Maldegem, in the direction of Knokke, also caused disruption there.

The Federal Police said at about 13:44 that the carriageway near Maldegem had also been cleared.

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