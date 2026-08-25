Search continues for father of missing boy Tyméo near Onhaye

BELGASHARE -46183 Provided By Federale Politie - Police Fédérale UPDATE - Verdwijning van Tyméo (5) en Bryan BRIGOU (29) in Onhaye op 27/06/2026 Belga is not responsible for the contents of this photo. https://belgashare.be/

Police have resumed their search for Bryan Brigou near the Walloon village of Onhaye, after he went missing alongside his five-year-old son Tyméo on 27 June.

Dozens of officers, including units from the federal police, are on the scene to comb through the area. A security cordon has been set up at the car park of the local football ground. Bryan Brigou’s vehicle was found at that location on 28 June.

The new search operation follows a day after the body of a child was found on Monday in a wooded area along the N97, some two kilometres from the football ground. Although formal identification has yet to take place, the public prosecutor’s office and investigators stated on Monday evening that “various elements at the scene”, including the location where the body was found, strongly suggest that it is little Tyméo.

The exact cause and circumstances of the death are not yet clear. A post-mortem will be carried out on Tuesday. The public prosecutor’s office emphasises that all lines of inquiry remain open and that all possible scenarios are being thoroughly investigated.

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