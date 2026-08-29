Two rare gorillas arrive in Belgium as part of European conservation programme

On the left, Soundi (10 years old) and on the right, Boula (19 years old). Credit: Facebook/Pairi Daiza

Two female Western Lowland Gorillas, Soundi and Boula, have arrived from the United Kingdom as the first members of a new gorilla group in Belgium.

The pair will gradually settle into one of the two volcanoes at the Land of Origins, where they will eventually be joined by a male and a third female.

Maintaining endangered species

The new group is being established as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), a coordinated conservation initiative involving zoos and other institutions across Europe.

The programme aims to maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations of endangered species in human care, while supporting broader conservation efforts.

Western Lowland Gorillas are classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their populations in the wild have been severely affected by habitat loss, hunting and disease.

The arrival of Soundi and Boula therefore forms part of a wider effort to ensure the long-term survival of the species.

Adaptation time

For now, however, visitors will have to wait before seeing the newcomers. The two females are being given time to adapt to their new surroundings before being introduced to the public.

“They are observing, exploring and getting their bearings,” Pairi Daiza said, explaining that the first days are also an opportunity for keepers to learn about the animals' individual behaviours and habits.

A male and a third female are expected to join Soundi and Boula in the coming months. The gradual formation of the group is intended to allow the animals to establish relationships at their own pace.

The conservation programme goes beyond simply bringing animals together. Maintaining genetic diversity is an important part of captive breeding programmes, particularly for species whose wild populations have declined significantly.

Related News