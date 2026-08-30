Suspect escapes after stabbing in Brussels park

Koekelberg Basilica and Parc Elizabeth. Credit: Belga

A person was injured in a stabbing in Elisabeth Park in Koekelberg, Brussels, on Saturday evening, and the suspected attacker fled the scene, police said.

The incident happened at about 20:00 after an argument broke out between two people, according to Brussels West police.

During the confrontation, one of the two allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other several times before running away.

The victim received first aid at the scene and was then taken to hospital.

Police have opened an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the attack and trace the suspect.

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