Head-on crash with police injures two in Brussels

Police after a shooting at Clemenceau, Anderlecht in 2025. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Two people were injured in Forest, Brussels, on Thursday night after a scooter fleeing a police check crashed into a parked police vehicle, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 23:00, after a patrol from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone spotted the scooter at the junction of Rue Théodore Verhaegen and Rue de Mérode in Saint-Gilles.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the scooter rider had overtaken another vehicle at high speed at the intersection, prompting officers to carry out a check.

Instead of stopping, the rider accelerated and fled towards Forest.

Near Place de Rochefort in Forest, the scooter collided with a parked service vehicle belonging to the Midi police zone.

The impact threw both the rider and the passenger to the ground, injuring them.

Both were arrested, and the prosecutor’s office said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

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