Missing father and son case: Hundreds gather for funeral of 5-year-old boy Tyméo

People gather for Tyméo's Funeral, on Monday 31 August 2026 in Yvoir. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Hundreds of people gathered in Yvoir, in Namur province, on Monday morning for the funeral of five-year-old Tyméo, who was reported missing in late June.

Yvoir church was full for the service, as relatives, residents and other mourners paid their final respects to the child.

After the ceremony, a procession made its way to the cemetery. Police closed roads across much of the town centre to allow it to pass safely.

Tyméo and his 29-year-old father Bryan Brigou, both from Yvoir, were reported missing on 27 June. Last week, two bodies were found alongside the N97 motorway in Namur. The local Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday that it was "almost certain" that the bodies found were the missing father and son.

Post-mortem examinations of the two bodies were unable to establish a cause of death. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

A funeral service is set to be held on Tuesday for Bryan in Hastière-par-delà.

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