Woman dies after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Hainaut

Illustrative image of emergency service vehicles. Credit: Belga

A 42-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing shortly after midnight on Monday in Quevaucamps, in the municipality of Beloeil, in Hainaut.

Police said on Monday that the woman had just got out of her car and was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a French motorist, who was left in shock after the crash.

The incident happened in front of the victim’s partner and their young child, who were also preparing to get out of the car and go home.

Given the circumstances, police called in psychological support.

Local police said visibility at the scene was good. The collision took place on a straight stretch of road, between two lit areas and within an average speed check zone.

Investigative work is underway, along with an expert examination of the car involved.

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