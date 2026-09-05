Woman, 67, dies in house fire near Antwerp

Fire Brigade illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

A 67-year-old woman died in a house fire in Wirixstraat in Niel, near Antwerp, on Saturday morning, local police said.

The victim was found during firefighting operations. Several animals also died in the blaze, including three dogs and some birds, while the fate of a number of cats remains unclear.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A forensic team is due to examine the scene.

Related News

Because the fire was fully developed, neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. They were not affected, however.

The house where the fire started has been left temporarily uninhabitable.

A second resident, the victim’s daughter, managed to leave the house in time. She only required a medical check-up for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, but they were too late to save the woman and three other dogs. Some birds inside the property also died.

It is still uncertain what happened to several cats, as they may have escaped the building on their own.