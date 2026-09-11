Students evacuated after shooting threat at a school in Ghent

Richtpunt campus Gent Henleykaai. Credit: Google

About 850 pupils were evacuated from Richtpunt Campus Gent in Ghent on Friday morning after threats, including a warning of a possible shooting, were sent to staff.

The school, on Henleykaai, is part of East Flanders’ provincial education network. Earlier reports had put the number of evacuated pupils at about 400, but the total was later revised upwards.

Kurt Moens, East Flanders’ provincial deputy for education, said several teachers received an email on Friday morning saying a shooting might take place at the school. A second threatening message was also sent. The province believes a pupil’s account may have been hacked and used to send the messages.

Police deployed in large numbers to the scene as pupils were evacuated from the campus’s various buildings. They are being sheltered at the nearby De Bijloke music centre.

Moens said the evacuation was calm and orderly. The school is waiting for police clearance before the buildings can be reopened.

Related News

Richtpunt Campus Gent has already drawn attention in recent weeks over the introduction of a headscarf ban. Since the start of the new school year, a stricter neutrality rule has barred visible religious or philosophical symbols.

The measure prompted protests and criticism, and had direct consequences for pupils and staff at the Ghent campus.

Moens said there is currently no indication that the threats are linked to that controversy. He said he could not rule it out completely, but had seen nothing in the messages themselves to suggest a connection.