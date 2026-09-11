Trial regarding the sale of RSC Anderlecht to begin on December 7

Anderlecht's owner Marc Coucke. Credit: Belga/Jill Delsaux

The case over the sale of football club RSC Anderlecht will be held on 7, 8 and 10 December, with several former senior figures accused of defrauding businessman Marc Coucke during his 2017 takeover of the club.

The court and the federal prosecutor’s office insisted on Friday that the trial should begin before the end of the year. Court president Paul Dhaeyer said the alleged offences dated back almost 10 years and stressed that the case should be handled “in the short term”.

The defence for football agent Christophe Henrotay had initially sought a postponement until March next year.

The timetable for the trial was set before a newly reconstituted court after Henrotay’s lawyer, Dimitre de Béco, won a challenge last month against the previous composition of the bench.

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Sven Mary is representing the civil parties in the case: Marc Coucke, RSC Anderlecht and Coucke’s investment company Alychlo.

Alongside Henrotay, former Anderlecht chief executive Jo Van Biesbroeck and former club director Herman Van Holsbeeck are among those due to stand trial.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the sale of the football club involved several forms of irregularity.