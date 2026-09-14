Supermarket sales on Sundays rise by more than a fifth

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Supermarket sales on Sundays in Belgium rose by 22% in the first seven months of the year compared with the same period last year, according to a YouGov study reported by Le Soir.

The share of weekly grocery shopping done on Sundays increased to 5.7% over that period. A year earlier it stood at 5.1%, compared with 4.5% in 2024.

The rise comes as more supermarket chains open on Sundays. Carrefour has already done so, while discounters Aldi and Lidl are also planning Sunday openings.

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Larger stores are benefiting most from the trend. Smaller shops, by contrast, saw their Sunday sales fall by 5%.

The figures point to a shift in shopping habits rather than an overall increase in consumption. “We do not eat more or use more toilet paper because we shop on Sunday,” said Nicolas Lambert, a marketing expert at UCLouvain.

He said sales of consumer goods remain relatively stable because the market is largely saturated.