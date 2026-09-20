Sunday, 20 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Charleroi airport cancels 34 flights on Monday due to strike

Sunday, 20 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Charleroi airport cancels 34 flights on Monday due to strike
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Charleroi Airport expects 34 flights to be cancelled on Monday and 21 others rescheduled if the air traffic controllers’ strike continues, a BSCA spokesperson said on Sunday.

The controllers, who work for Skeyes, have been on strike since 16 September in a dispute with management over night-shift bonuses.

Through their unions, they have warned that the action could continue until 10 October, with stoppages each night from 22:00 to 20:00.

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Since the strike began, about 160 flights have already been cancelled.

On Sunday, Skeyes management said it had submitted a proposal to the unions offering an additional structural payment of €10,000 gross per year for each air traffic controller.

The proposal would also include extra bonuses linked to successive stages until the digital control tower becomes fully operational.

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