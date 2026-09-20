Charleroi airport cancels 34 flights on Monday due to strike

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Charleroi Airport expects 34 flights to be cancelled on Monday and 21 others rescheduled if the air traffic controllers’ strike continues, a BSCA spokesperson said on Sunday.

The controllers, who work for Skeyes, have been on strike since 16 September in a dispute with management over night-shift bonuses.

Through their unions, they have warned that the action could continue until 10 October, with stoppages each night from 22:00 to 20:00.

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Since the strike began, about 160 flights have already been cancelled.

On Sunday, Skeyes management said it had submitted a proposal to the unions offering an additional structural payment of €10,000 gross per year for each air traffic controller.

The proposal would also include extra bonuses linked to successive stages until the digital control tower becomes fully operational.