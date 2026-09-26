Walloon nature fund suffers from nuclear plant redevelopments

Aerial drone picture shows the nuclear power plant of Tihange, along La Meuse river. Credit: Belga

Reduced activity at the Tihange nuclear power plant near Huy and the closure of two cooling towers are expected to leave a shortfall of almost €13 million in the Walloon government’s Nature Protection Fund in 2027, according to L’Echo.

Reactor Tihange 3 is currently offline for maintenance. Tihange 1 and 2 have already been disconnected from the grid as part of the nuclear phase-out.

As a result, less money is flowing indirectly into the Walloon environmental protection fund. The plant is paying less for the use of cooling water from the Meuse and is also paying less in taxes linked to pollution units for water discharges.

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According to the report, the fund’s income is set to fall from €75 million to €62 million in 2027.

Without compensation, the drop could affect the financing of environmental policy in Wallonia. A source within the Walloon government told L’Echo that some measures and available resources could be affected, delayed or scrapped.