Sunday, 27 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Sunday stays warm and sunny, with light rain

Sunday, 27 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Sunday stays warm and sunny, with light rain
Bois de la Cambre in Brussels. Credit: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

Sunday will be warm and fairly sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 26°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Clouds will pass over at times, but the day will remain largely bright.

This evening and overnight, cloud will increase in the north-west of the country, where some light rain may also fall. Elsewhere, it will stay dry with clear spells.

Minimum temperatures overnight will range from 12°C to 16°C.

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Monday will be mostly cloudy, with showers possible, especially in the west and north-west. In the south-east, there will be more sunshine through the high and mid-level cloud.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 19°C on the coast to 28°C in the south-east.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny and even warmer, with temperatures between 25°C and 30°C.

Wednesday will remain warm, with highs of up to 29°C and the chance of an occasional shower.

From Thursday, temperatures will fall again.

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