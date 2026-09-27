Sunday stays warm and sunny, with light rain

Bois de la Cambre in Brussels. Credit: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

Sunday will be warm and fairly sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 26°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Clouds will pass over at times, but the day will remain largely bright.

This evening and overnight, cloud will increase in the north-west of the country, where some light rain may also fall. Elsewhere, it will stay dry with clear spells.

Minimum temperatures overnight will range from 12°C to 16°C.

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Monday will be mostly cloudy, with showers possible, especially in the west and north-west. In the south-east, there will be more sunshine through the high and mid-level cloud.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 19°C on the coast to 28°C in the south-east.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny and even warmer, with temperatures between 25°C and 30°C.

Wednesday will remain warm, with highs of up to 29°C and the chance of an occasional shower.

From Thursday, temperatures will fall again.