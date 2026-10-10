Bushcrafting weekend in Brussels sells out in four minutes

The collective will also accept trees and bushes that homeowners need to discard. Credit: Pexels

Natuurpunt’s Great Bushcraft Weekend sold out in just four minutes this year, with 800 children, young people and adults gathering this weekend in Meerdaal Forest in Sint-Joris-Weert to learn how to live in, from and with nature while also drawing attention to climate concerns and the lack of space for nature.

Last year, it took two hours for tickets for paying participants to sell out. Interest in the event has continued to grow since it began in 2011 with just 50 participants.

Bushcraft is not only about surviving in nature. It is also about learning to live with and from nature, away from the distractions of daily life.

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Over the weekend, participants are learning skills such as making fire by rubbing wood together, baking bread on hot coals and finding their way without GPS or a compass.

Children are making musical instruments from branches, while others are turning wild herbs into snacks or using a few knots to transform a tarpaulin into a tent.

This year, the event is focusing on the need for more space for well-managed, resilient natural areas. Natuurpunt says this is important not only for nature itself, but also for the climate and for people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

That message is being highlighted at the so-called "Tree Nest," where children and adults can take part in climbing activities under the guidance of a tree climber.

At the foot of the tree, a blank banner has been laid out for participants to write their climate messages on.

Many participants regret that they will not be able to travel to Sunday’s climate march themselves. For that reason, a small delegation of bushcrafters will take the banner to the climate demonstration in Brussels so their message can be heard there as well.