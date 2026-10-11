Police seek Frauke, 25, lost in Mechelen

25-year-old missing person Frauke Billiet. Credit: Federal Police

Police are searching for 25-year-old Frauke Billiet, who has been missing since Thursday evening after she was last seen at Mechelen railway station.

At the request of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office, police issued a missing person notice on Friday. Since Thursday evening, there has been no trace of Billiet, who is from Mechelen.

She is described as being 1.70 metres tall, of average build, with long brown hair worn tied back, and glasses.

Related News

When she disappeared, she was wearing light blue jeans, a blue-and-black checked jacket and dark blue Nike trainers. She was also carrying a blue-and-black rucksack.

In the missing person appeal, Billiet was asked to contact her family to reassure them.

On Saturday evening, Rivierenland police issued a further appeal to residents in a wide area of Mechelen, including Geerdegemvaart, Guldendal, Dijkstraat, Belgradestraat, Meubelstraat, Albaststraat, Goudleerstraat, Ambachtenplein, Lange Hofstraat, Berkenhofstraat, Sint-Jan Berchmansstraat, Posthoornstraat, Brusselsesteenweg, Kleine Bareelstraat, Wijngaardstraat, Tuinbouwstraat, Pareipoelstraat, Vennekant, Veldenstraat and Hoveniersstraat.

Residents are being asked to check footage from dashcams, doorbell cameras and security cameras recorded since 7pm on Thursday.

Police are also asking people to inspect garden sheds, storage spaces and carports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0800 30 300.