Driver released after causing accident killing 18-year-old

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A 22-year-old driver has been released after questioning in connection with a fatal crash in Hooglede in which an 18-year-old woman died, prosecutors in West Flanders said.

The crash happened at about 16:00 on Saturday on the Diksmuidesteenweg in Hooglede.

A Volkswagen Polo left the road for reasons that are not yet clear and crashed head-on into a tree.

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Emergency services rushed to the scene and gave first aid, but the 18-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

A four-day-old baby and a 22-year-old man were also in the car. Both are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

The Kortrijk division of the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office sent a traffic expert to examine the scene and investigate the exact circumstances of the crash.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested but later released after questioning.

According to prosecutors, he tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

The investigation into the precise cause of the crash is ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said on Sunday afternoon.