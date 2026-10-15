Bruges swans return to their habitat as water quality improves

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

White swans are gradually returning to their usual locations in Bruges after being moved because of blue-green algae in the water, the city confirmed on Thursday.

Eighteen swans have recently returned to Stil Ende. They had spent several months in the swan enclosure after the water quality there was found to be too poor because of the algae.

Only two swans were able to remain at Koude Keuken during that period. The other 57 were taken into temporary care.

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Not all of the swans can return yet. For the time being, there are still no swans at Wijngaardplein or at the children’s farm.

The water level in the moat around the children’s farm had been very low, but has since risen. Once there is enough good-quality water, the swans will also be able to return there.

Levels of blue-green algae in Bruges’ canals are gradually falling. The city is monitoring water quality every week and says the remaining swans will return as soon as conditions allow.

“We keep the swans in their familiar locations for as long as possible. When their health or welfare is at risk, we take the necessary measures. Thanks to close monitoring and good care, all the swans are doing well,” said city councillor for the public realm Franky Demon (CD&V).