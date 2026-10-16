Police fine Antwerp father for dragging his child on modified sled behind scooter

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Antwerp police have fined a man in Antwerp for pulling a child on a makeshift sled behind an electric scooter.

Police said on Friday that the child was sitting on a sled fitted with skateboard wheels, which was poorly secured to the scooter.

A patrol spotted the man riding the wrong way along a cycle path on his electric scooter, with the child being towed behind him.

Both the rider and the child were wearing helmets, but officers said the setup was not legal.

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When police stopped the man, they found that the sled had been placed upside down and modified with skateboard wheels.

It had been hanging behind the scooter’s plastic mudguard without any proper fastening, according to the police.

Police said the man did not appear to understand the danger his improvised construction posed to the child.