Two injured in Brussels café fire overnight

The fire tore through a butcher's shop on Rue Henri Conscience. Credit: Belga.

Two people were injured in a fire at a café in Henri Consciencelaan in Evere, Brussels, during the night, and one of them had to be resuscitated on the way to hospital.

The Brussels fire brigade said the blaze broke out at about 3:40 in a café on the ground floor of a building with flats on the upper storeys.

Firefighters found two unconscious people inside the café and evacuated them. Medical teams treated both victims at the scene.

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One of the victims had suffered severe smoke inhalation and had to be resuscitated in the ambulance while being taken to hospital.

The fire was brought under control, after which crews ventilated the café, the stairwell and the flats.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and remains under investigation.