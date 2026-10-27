Man kicked off train in Antwerp dies after being dragged underneath

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A 34-year-old man has died in hospital after being run over by a departing train on Monday at Heide station in Kalmthout, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

According to initial information, the man and another person had been removed from the train shortly beforehand after he had allegedly harassed other passengers. As the train was leaving the station, the man is said to have continued protesting from the platform.

Investigators are still examining the exact circumstances of the incident. However, VRT reports that the train dragged the man along while he continued banging on the window.

Meanwhile, HLN reports that his bag became trapped in the departing train, leaving him trapped beneath the carriage.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital as an emergency, where he later died.

The incident disrupted rail traffic between Kapellen and Essen for a considerable time.

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