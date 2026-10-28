Thursday, 29 October 2026
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14-year-old stabbed near Zaventem school

Wednesday, 28 October 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
14-year-old stabbed near Zaventem school
Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga/Laurent Cavenati

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing in Zaventem on Wednesday morning after he was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old boy, prosecutors said.

The stabbing happened in Feldheim park in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Zaventem, according to the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office. Prosecutor’s spokesperson Mélanie Geeraerts said the 16-year-old suspect allegedly lashed out with a knife at the younger boy.

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The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back of the head. He was not in a life-threatening condition and has since been allowed to leave hospital.

The suspect fled immediately after the incident and is being sought by police. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

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