Vincent Kompany discharged from hospital after five days

Vincent Kompany. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Former Belgian international footballer Vincent Kompany was released from hospital on Wednesday evening, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed to Bild.

The 40-year-old collapsed while watching his club's training session in Munich last Friday and was subsequently rushed to a hospital. It was later confirmed that he experienced meningeal irritation, a precursor to meningitis. The virus is commonly associated with fatigue and stress, but Eberl was quick to dispel rumours.

"It's an illness, something that could happen to any of us. It has nothing to do with the pressure we face in the Bundesliga," he said.

Media have also reported convulsions after his collapse, and there were claims that Kompany dislocated his shoulder. He will now continue his rehabilitation at home.

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The length of his absence remains unclear, with Bayern Munich confirming they will conduct medical checks in the coming weeks to track Kompany's recovery. Earlier this week, Eberl insisted there was a "no football talk" policy for all hospital visitors.

Leading up to the medical emergency, Kompany had struggled with health-related issues throughout the week as a viral infection irritated scar tissue built up on his hip. This forced him to coach Bayern while seated during the 6-1 victory against RB Leipzig the weekend before and to skip the training sessions ahead of the Champions League game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Bild also cited sources within the club who say staff have long worried about Kompany's work-life balance, with the former Red Devil sleeping only five hours a night, eating at irregular hours, drinking large amounts of coffee, and rarely exercising.

During his absence, Bayern Munich were coached by assistants Aaron Danks and René Marić, defeating Freiburg and Magdeburg within four days. According to Bild, they are expected to deputise until at least 20 November, which is Kompany's earliest return date.