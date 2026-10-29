Belgian cancer foundation warns taboo and embarrassment delay cancer detection in men

Belgian action plan to fight cancer with nuclear medicine. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

As Movember, the men's health awareness month approaches, the Belgian Foundation against Cancer has warned that embarrassment and taboo can delay screening for prostate, testicular and penile cancers.

With 12,500 new cases expected in 2024, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Belgium. Although the ten-year survival rate stands at 97%, it still caused 1,485 deaths in the country in 2023, the foundation said.

Testicular and penile cancers are far less common, affecting 474 and 110 people respectively nationwide in the same year.

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Movember is an annual charity event originating from Australia, where participants grow a moustache for the month of November to raise awareness about men's health issues, such as prostate and testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

The Belgian Foundation against Cancer said embarrassment and fear of a diagnosis can delay detection, leading to heavier treatment and reducing the chances of a successful outcome.

“No doubt should be allowed to take hold,” said Pierre Coulie, co-chair of the foundation. “No unusual change should go unmentioned because of fear or embarrassment. Seeking medical advice gives people the chance to act quickly.”

To support early detection, the foundation urges men to stay alert to unusual signs. Blood in the urine combined with difficulty urinating can be a sign of prostate cancer, the risk of which increases with age.

Testicular cancer mainly affects teenagers and young adults and may appear as a lump that can be felt, while penile cancer, which is much rarer, may be detected through a change in the appearance of the skin or an unusual lump.

The foundation also noted that people who cannot consult a GP can contact the free and anonymous French-language Cancerinfo helpline on 0800 15 801 from Monday to Friday.