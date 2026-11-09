Prison authorities said the first 86 inmates were transferred to the new De Kade prison on Sunday in a "smooth operation."

The transfer was carried out with the support of the police, the Security Directorate and staff from both prisons, according to the prison service. De Kade is located on Olieweg at the Blue Gate site in south Antwerp and was officially inaugurated in early September.

The new complex cost €195.5 million and can accommodate 440 inmates. Organised into smaller living units, the prison is intended to provide more opportunities for supervision, training and reintegration.

While the prison was originally meant to replace the ageing Begijnenstraat facility, due to continuing capacity pressures, the old prison will remain open for longer.

The move into De Kade is happening in phases, partly due to recruitment still being underway.

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