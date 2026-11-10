Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich’s training ground after several weeks away due to illness, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Bayern said the head coach has been back at the club’s Säbener Strasse base since the start of the week while continuing his recovery. The club added that Kompany is also undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury, as images have shown the 40-year-old wearing a brace.

According to local newspaper TZ, Kompany was back in his office at around 10:00 on Tuesday, where he briefly spoke with assistant coach Floribert Ngalula before holding talks with sporting director Christoph Freund.

From his office, the Belgian was also able to watch injured players Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala as they continued their own recovery work.

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Many of Bayern’s international players are currently away on the final international break of the year. The German champions’ next match is against Cologne on Friday 20 November, when Kompany is expected to return to the bench at the Allianz Arena for the first time since falling ill.

Almost three weeks ago, Kompany collapsed at Bayern’s training ground and was taken to hospital.

The cause was later identified as irritation of the meninges. He was discharged about five days later and continued his recovery at home.

According to Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness, the illness was linked to a bout of flu that had lingered for too long.

“He lives under enormous stress, works 12 hours a day, six days a week. It was simply too much,” Hoeness told German radio last weekend.