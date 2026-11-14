The future Cambron-Casteau station reached a key milestone over the weekend of 14 and 15 November, when Infrabel teams installed the first sections of the under-track passage.

Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke and Walloon Mobility Minister François Desquesnes were among those present for the operation on Saturday.

Work on the project began in August 2026 and will continue until the end of December, with the construction of a new platform on the track B side and a ramp linking to the under-track passage on the same side.

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In early 2027, the next phase will focus on laying the asphalt platform surface and installing equipment including passenger shelters, benches, bins and lighting.

Finishing work on the under-track passage will then continue until 2028, so that it can open at the same time as the park’s second entrance.

By 2028, Cambron-Casteau station will be completely reconfigured. The platforms will be moved 320 metres towards Jurbise and extended to handle more passengers.

The future platform on track A, on the Pairi Daiza side, will be lengthened from 250 to 271 metres, while the future platform on track B will increase from 250 to 256 metres.

Pairi Daiza will also build, at its own expense, a second entrance directly connected to the future station.

At present, visitors and staff arriving at Cambron-Casteau by train still have to walk 1.2 kilometres from the existing station to the park entrance.

The station redevelopment is intended to encourage more visitors to travel to Pairi Daiza by train and to improve mobility around the park.