Colruyt supermarkets will start selling 10,000 gift boxes containing six Trappist beers from Wednesday, including Westvleteren Blonde, which is normally sold only at Saint Sixtus Abbey.

The retailer said on Tuesday that this will be only the second time Westvleteren beer has been sold in supermarkets.

The first such sale took place in 2011, when Colruyt stores offered 93,000 boxes of the limited-edition Westvleteren 12, which sold out in less than 48 hours. That campaign was launched to help fund the construction of a new monastery.

This time, the 10,000 boxes will also include five other Trappist beers: Westmalle Tripel, Orval, Chimay Blue, Rochefort 8 and La Trappe Blonde.

Westvleteren beer is usually available only through direct sales at Saint Sixtus Abbey, a policy that the abbey says will not change.

“Only 0.4% of our total production will be sold through Colruyt. We are committed to maintaining direct sales at our abbey,” said Alain Monteyne, the abbey’s managing director, in a statement.

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